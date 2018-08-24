NCR (NCR) Bond Prices Fall 0.6%

An issue of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) bonds fell 0.6% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $96.38 and was trading at $96.75 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCR shares. ValuEngine cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NCR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 828,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,289. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

NCR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in NCR in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

