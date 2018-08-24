NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 441.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 16,433.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $410,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $200,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,901 shares of company stock worth $19,174,106. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

