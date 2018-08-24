Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) CFO Sells $314,640.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $339.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.73 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 141.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.10.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

