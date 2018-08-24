Netflix (NFLX) Given a $388.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a $388.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $346.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.23, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 52 week low of $164.73 and a 52 week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.31, for a total transaction of $246,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,627.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,801 shares of company stock worth $152,521,649. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 297,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

