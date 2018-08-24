Nevada Copper (NCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 208000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Nevada Copper from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

