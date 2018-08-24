Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 1,889 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $225.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

