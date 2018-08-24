Nevro (NVRO) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.19. 1,008,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,164,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 480,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nevro by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 667,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

