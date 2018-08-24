New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) CEO Purchases $99,840.00 in Stock

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) CEO Brent D. Willis acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

New Age Beverages stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,018. New Age Beverages Corp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 160,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on New Age Beverages from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

