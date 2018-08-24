New Gold (NGD) Raised to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 539,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 2,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,956 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in New Gold by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,273,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 350,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 26.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 270.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

