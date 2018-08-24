New Relic Inc (NEWR) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in New Relic by 103.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 104,765 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $275,559.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $9,313,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,344 shares of company stock worth $39,894,607. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Relic to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

NEWR opened at $101.39 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

