New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 998,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,419,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,646 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,036,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,151,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,595 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,871,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,472,000 after purchasing an additional 92,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.86 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

