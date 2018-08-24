Newpark Resources (NR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $910.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piermont Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

