NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Boosted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,348,000 after buying an additional 455,401 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,067,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,352,000 after buying an additional 329,056 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,939,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,925,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,833,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,457,000 after buying an additional 140,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,859,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $2,922,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,595.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,072. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $144.70 and a 52 week high of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

