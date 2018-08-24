NIC (EGOV) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on NIC to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NIC stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. NIC has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.36 million. NIC had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NIC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NIC by 28.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIC during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIC by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 670,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 198,203 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

