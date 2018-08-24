Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A by 75.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A by 268.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A by 33.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,502,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,261,000 after buying an additional 658,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Inc Class A stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.64, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of -0.44.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$21.81” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Under Armour Inc Class A

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

