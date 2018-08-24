Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,099 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Dreman Value Management L L C bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,447,000 after buying an additional 526,539 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,253,000 after buying an additional 389,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

