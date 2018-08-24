NMI (NMIH) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media headlines about NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NMI earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5305401400395 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NMI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,612. NMI has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $1,397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $269,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,234.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

