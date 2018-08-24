No BS Crypto (NOBS) Hits One Day Volume of $3.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $317,965.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00265715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00149170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032307 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,366,219 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

