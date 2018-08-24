Noah (NOAH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Noah (NYSE:NOAH) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Noah earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.6948650256922 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Noah has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.