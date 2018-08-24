Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,771 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 727,685 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HLTH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 776,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,030. Nobilis Health has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Kenneth Efird purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry Joseph Fleming purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nobilis Health stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,618 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Nobilis Health worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

