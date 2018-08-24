Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $204,000 Position in HUYA Inc – (HUYA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $164,441,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HUYA opened at $26.22 on Friday. HUYA Inc – has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

