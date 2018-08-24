Nordson Co. (NDSN) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $134.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nordson has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $132,000. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,721.4% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.