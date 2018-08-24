Nordson (NDSN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

NDSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Nordson from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.11.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 26.37%. Nordson’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,436 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 13,832.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 381,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

