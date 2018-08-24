Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 33,457.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,648 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 33,433.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,561 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $228,424,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7,729.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 671,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,265,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $347.48 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $234.29 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.78.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

