Northland Securities Reiterates Corporate Rating for Edenville Energy (EDL)

Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Edenville Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Northland Capital Partners reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Edenville Energy in a research report on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of LON EDL opened at GBX 0.31 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Edenville Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

About Edenville Energy

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. It principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

