Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.15

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 25016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRIM. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $306.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 15.84%. equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Karp acquired 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Swalling acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $25,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,561.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,490 shares of company stock valued at $100,830. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth $821,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

