Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 113,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,879,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 708,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total value of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,214.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $297.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $264.36 and a 52-week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.16.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

