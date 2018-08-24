Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $139,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $200,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,322 shares of company stock worth $290,796. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

