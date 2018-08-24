Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd earned a media sentiment score of -0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4519704169383 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:JRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 109,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,255. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd news, insider Scott C. Caraher bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in adjustable rate loans, primarily secured senior loans. As part of the 80% requirement, the Fund also may invest in unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans.

