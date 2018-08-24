Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1259008446138 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:NPI remained flat at $$15.02 during midday trading on Friday. Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories of the United States.

