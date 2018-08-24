NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stake Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $2,998,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,546 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.33). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

