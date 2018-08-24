Ocado Group (OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ocado Group to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 545 ($6.97) to GBX 870 ($11.12) in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ocado Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Ocado Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 585 ($7.48) to GBX 930 ($11.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 533.20 ($6.82).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,107 ($14.15) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 233.10 ($2.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.71).

In other news, insider Neill Abrams sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 896 ($11.45), for a total value of £4,480,000 ($5,726,703.31). Also, insider Duncan Tatton-Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.07), for a total value of £866,000 ($1,106,992.20).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

