Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) Position Trimmed by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,492 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OCN. Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 13,331,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,669,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 230,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at $180,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Ocwen Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $253.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

