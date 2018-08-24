Old Republic International (ORI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Republic International earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.7725577674175 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ORI stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 9,879 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $217,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold L. Steiner sold 40,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,234.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,779 shares of company stock worth $2,261,928. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.