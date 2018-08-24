OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 30,500 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 61.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.2% during the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,666.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $575,506.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964 shares in the company, valued at $879,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $80.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $69.82 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

