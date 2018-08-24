OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $5.32 Million in Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 181.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $2,153,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,076,888.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,602 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,225. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

