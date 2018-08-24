OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 57,400 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

NYSE TJX opened at $107.45 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

