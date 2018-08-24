OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $5.72 Million Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,672,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,399,000 after buying an additional 932,031 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $61,412,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,468,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,495,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,038,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE opened at $220.09 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $208.81 and a 52-week high of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $193,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

