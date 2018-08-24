Opko Health (OPK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Opko Health stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $263.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. equities analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,251.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 345,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,358. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $706,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 842.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 106,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 36.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 273,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 74.3% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

