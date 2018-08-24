Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $229.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.65, for a total transaction of $655,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.