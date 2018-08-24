Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $1,464,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 339,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $4,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.96 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $179,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

