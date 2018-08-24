Oragenics Inc (OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,521 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the July 31st total of 533,210 shares. Approximately 35.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OGEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 449,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,024. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

