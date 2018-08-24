Orthofix International NV (OFIX) Stake Lessened by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,735 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix International were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFIX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix International during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orthofix International by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orthofix International during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Orthofix International during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Orthofix International during the 1st quarter worth $256,000.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Orthofix International to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orthofix International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other Orthofix International news, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of Orthofix International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $133,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,859.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley V. Niemann sold 11,250 shares of Orthofix International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $641,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,512 shares of company stock worth $1,951,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.22 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. Orthofix International NV has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $61.98.

Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. Orthofix International had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Orthofix International NV will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix International Company Profile

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

