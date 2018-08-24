OSI Systems (OSIS) Price Target Raised to $89.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,020. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $1,071,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

