OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0002 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market cap of $0.00 and $148,067.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000110 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RusGas (RGS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

