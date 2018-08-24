Oxford Industries (OXM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $272.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 6,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 516,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 508,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,357,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after buying an additional 185,923 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $7,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

