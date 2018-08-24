Pandora Media Inc (P) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,472 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Pandora Media were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the second quarter worth about $270,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barrington Research raised shares of Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pandora Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Shares of NYSE:P opened at $7.94 on Friday. Pandora Media Inc has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 243.61%. The company had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. research analysts forecast that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Gerbitz sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $298,468.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO John Trimble sold 100,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $806,627.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,155. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

