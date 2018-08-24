Papp L Roy & Associates Has $908,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 57,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 9,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.56 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.34.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.