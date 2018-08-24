Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 6,276 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $75.57 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

