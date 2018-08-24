Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) – Equities research analysts at Dawson James upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Pareteum in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Dawson James analyst R. Wasserman now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Dawson James also issued estimates for Pareteum’s FY2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on Pareteum in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TEUM opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Pareteum has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEUM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 399.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pareteum during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 15,397.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 168,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 157.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

